As some students head back to classes today, it's certainly feeling like summer's over.

Temperatures bottomed out in the 0 to 5 degree range across the Edmonton metro region early this morning.

We'll see a rebound into the upper teens this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Wind won't be as strong as Sunday, but, it won't be calm either. Wind at about 10-20 km/h with occasional gusts to around 30 km/h.

Overnight and through Tuesday, gusty wind dominates.

Expect consistent wind speeds of 20-30 km/h with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range and possibly even as high as 70 km/h in parts of north central AB Tuesday.

The average high for Edmonton through the first week of September falls from 20 (on the 1st) to 18 (on the 7th).

We'll see daytime highs in the 17 to 23 degree range through to Saturday. So, pretty close to average.

Friday should be the warmest day this week.

Precipitation Outlook:

A low pressure system sweeps across northern AB with some showers tonight.

There's a slight risk of a shower in or near Edmonton. But, most of the moisture should be well north of the city.

The best chance for precipitation in Edmonton looks to be Wednesday, especially in the morning.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud late this afternoon.

Wind WSW 15 gusting to 30 km/h this afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a late-night shower.

Wind easing early in the evening then turning gusty overnight.

9 p.m. temperature: 15

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Wind WNW 30 gusting to 60 km/h.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - 60% chance of a shower in the morning.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19