EDMONTON -- We’re not setting any records with this current cold spell in Edmonton, but temperatures continue to be about 20 degrees colder than average.

And...it’s looking like that arctic air may stick around for a day longer than expected.

Temperatures will be near -30 in the morning today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime highs will be stuck in the mid -20s today and tomorrow and now it’s likely that Saturday will stay below -20 as well.

Temperatures are still expected to bounce back above -10 by Tuesday and highs near zero are likely be the end of next week. But, we still have four or five cold days to get through until that warmer weather settles in.

Wind speeds in the 10-20 km/h range will give wind chills that make it feel about 10 degrees colder than it reads on thermometers. The frostbite risk for exposed skin during most of the daytime hours these next few days will be 10 to 30 min.

Here’s Edmonton’s forecast:

Today

Mix of sun & cloud. Wind NW 15-20 km/h occasionally gusting to 30

Wind chill near -40 this morning and in the mid -30s this afternoon

High: -25

This evening

Cloudy periods. Chance of a few light flurries

Wind NW 10-20 km/h

Wind chill in the -35 to -40 range

9 p.m.: -25

Friday

Mix of sun & cloud. Wind NW 10-15 km/h

Wind chill near -40 in the morning and near -30 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -23

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -21

Sunday

Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -16

Monday

Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -13

Tuesday