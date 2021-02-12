EDMONTON -- The worst of the cold spell is now behind us, but don’t expect an immediate warm-up.

It’s still going to be cold right through to early next week. Just not as cold.

Edmonton looks to be done with the -30-something temperatures and -40-something morning wind chills. Afternoon highs will be a near -20 today and Saturday with minus teen daytime highs Sun/Mon.

A few light flurries pushed through the Edmonton region last night and we’ll stay mostly cloudy with some occasional flurries possible today. Nothing more than a dusting expected.

The bigger story will be the wind. Or rather – the lack of wind today.

After a couple of gusty days, it should be light for most of today (5-10 km/h).

So...it will feel about 10 degrees warmer than Thursday.

The wind returns for the weekend though. 10-15 km/h Saturday and then 20 gusting to 40 km/h Sunday. We’ll be sunny and near -22 for a high Saturday. But, wind chills will be in the mid -20s.

Sunday gets to around -18, but the stronger wind still means it’ll feel in the mid -20s most of the afternoon.

Monday appears to be the last day for the deep freeze in Edmonton with a high in the mid minus teens.

By Tuesday, we’re expecting to see temperatures climb to single digits and we should be near zero by the end of next week in Edmonton.

Areas in eastern Alberta will see the cold air stick around a day or two longer.

Western Alberta gets a reprieve from the arctic air a day earlier.

Here’s Edmonton’s forecast:

Today

Mostly cloudy with a few occasional light flurries

Wind NW 10-15 this morning, becoming light this afternoon

Wind chill in the -30 to -35 range this morning & near -25 this afternoon

High: -20

This evening

Cloudy periods

Light wind.

9 p.m.: -24

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Wind SE 10-15 km/h

Wind chill in the mid -30s in the morning and near -25 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -22

Sunday

Mainly sunny & breezy.

Wind SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Wind chill in the mid -30s in the morning and near -25 in the afternoon

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -17

Monday

Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -15

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -9

Wednesday