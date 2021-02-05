EDMONTON -- It won't be record-setting cold in Edmonton, but...it's shaping up to be about 20 degrees colder than average this weekend and early next week.

Daytime highs in the -21 to -25 range for five or six consecutive days.

Morning lows are forecast to be in the -32 to -36 range this weekend and Monday/Tuesday.

We'd have to be in the -40s to set record lows in the city and that appears unlikely.

In fact, the official weather station in Edmonton hasn't hit -40 in almost 50 years.

Outlying areas and the airport have hit -40 in recent years. But, the city hasn't had a -40 since January 26, 1972.

We'll probably see some -40 temperatures outside the city again Sunday or Monday morning.

Here's how much colder it will be than anything else we've had this winter.

Since Dec. 1, Edmonton has only had nine days with a low below -20 (three of those are the past three mornings)

The coldest temperature so far this winter was -24 on the morning of Jan. 28.

Starting today, we'll have highs below zero for five or six days and we might even have a high below -24 on Sunday/Monday.

So...when's the last time we had a spell like this?

Last year.

What we're heading into will be on par with the middle of last January when it didn't get above -20 for six straight days and we had four straight mornings below -30 including a -34 and a -38.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with pockets of light snow this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: -20

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -25

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -31

Afternoon High: -23

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -36

Afternoon High: -26

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -35

Afternoon High: -26

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -33

Afternoon High: -24

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -20