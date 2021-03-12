EDMONTON -- Warm temperatures and melting snow will dominate the weekend weather pattern in the Edmonton area and across most of central and north-central Alberta.

We'll get daytime highs near 10 degrees in the city today, Saturday and Sunday.

There may not be completely clear, blue skies throughout. But, we'll get some sun this afternoon and then partly cloudy conditions for Saturday and Sunday.

The only downside in the Edmonton region is the wind.

It won't be too strong today (10-15 km/h). But, we're anticipating 15-25 km/h wind by Saturday afternoon and gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h range Saturday evening and on into early Sunday morning.

Looks like the wind should back off Sunday afternoon.

The upper ridge that's partly responsible for the warm conditions will collapse late Sunday and we'll have a cooler airmass move in Monday and Tuesday.

That'll lead to a drop in temperatures for next week.

At this point, it doesn't look like we're getting cold, just a bit cooler with highs in the 1 to 5 degree range.

Precipitation outlook:

We have some snow falling in western Alberta this morning. We're not anticipating that band moving much to the east.

So, areas from Edson south towards Nordegg could pick up some accumulation.

And...we can't completely rule out the risk of a stray flurry moving through areas a little closer to Edmonton.

Further north, some wet snow or rain/snow mix is likely in areas from High Level east towards Fort McMurray tonight and early Saturday.

One last thing:

It's time change this weekend. Clocks go ahead one hour Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy periods this morning. Mainly sunny this afternoon

High: 9

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Becoming windy in the afternoon

Wind - S 15-20 in the afternoon. Gusts near 50 km/h in the evening and overnight.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 10

Daylight Saving Time starts - clocks "spring forward" one hour

Sunday - Partly cloudy. Gusty in the morning. Wind easing in the afternoon

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday Partly cloudy