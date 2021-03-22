EDMONTON -- Get set for a cooler week than last week and we have some flurries possible today and again later in the week.

We'll still be warmer than average for most of this week (highs near 5 degrees today, Tuesday and Wednesday) but ... nowhere near the warmth of last week.

Last week, Edmonton had highs of:

Tuesday: 10

Wednesday: 13

Thursday: 16

Friday: 14

Saturday: 13

The cold front blasted through late Saturday with some showers, some flurries, a bit of lightning and gusty wind.

Behind that front, we dropped to a high of 6 in Edmonton on Sunday and that "cooler" air is where we'll stay for at least a few days.

Precipitation Outlook:

An area of flurries/light snow will push through the Edmonton region and surrounding areas this morning/midday.

By this afternoon, we should get some sunny breaks.

Several centimetres of snow will fall in the mountain parks, especially further south.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Kananaskis/Canmore and the Pincher Creek regions.

Tonight, snow moves through the Peace River/High Level region overnight and then hits Fort McMurray Tuesday afternoon.

Both areas could see a bit of accumulation.

Late Tuesday, a band of snow will develop from the Peace Country SE towards Edmonton.

The best chance of snow in the Edmonton region will be Tuesday night. Whether it's just flurries or some accumulation is to be determined.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow this morning and/or midday.

Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind becoming: N 20 gusting to 30 km/h

High: 4

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 0

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of flurries or snow in the evening and overnight.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Partly cloudy.