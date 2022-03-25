Edmonton weather for March 25 - Cooler weekend with some snow

Today will be Edmonton's 12th consecutive day with a high above zero.

But, that streak may briefly end on Saturday.

I have us hitting zero for a high tomorrow. However, it's possible we might stay just slightly below the freezing mark.

Sunday/Monday don't look a LOT warmer. But, we should get a degree or two above zero for highs.

Mornings will be in the -5 range the next few days and then milder air returns Tuesday afternoon.

So, this isn't a huge cold snap. But, after hitting highs of 11 and 19 on Tue/Wed of this week, it's certainly a big drop from where we were just a few days ago.

We'll also get some snow over the next few days and VERY LIKELY some accumulation.

The first shot comes through tonight and carries into early Saturday morning.

Areas north of Edmonton could see around 5 cm of snow by mid-morning.

In the city, 1 to 3 cm of accumulation looks probable.

Most of the daytime hours Saturday will just cloudy with some afternoon sunny breaks developing.

Then, another shot of light snow or flurries pushes through late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

It looks unlikely that we'll see more than a dusting or a cm of snow from that wave and we'll be Partly Cloudy Sunday afternoon.

Monday's an interesting setup as the low pressure system will be a LONG ways south.

But, there will be a snowzone that develops somewhere in central Alberta overnight Sunday and the snow is expected to continue through much of the day Monday.

At this point, it's tough to say whether that steadier snow will be focussed more on Red Deer or the Edmonton area, so I'm hesitant to put any potential snowfall totals in the forecast for Monday.

The heavier accumulation could stay just south of the city or it could be right over Edmonton and that could result in 1-2 cm of snow OR 5+ cm of snow on Monday.

So...for now...I'll go with a "60% chance of snow" with the possibility of several centimetres accumulation.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 3

Tonight - Cloudy with light snow overnight. 1 to 3 cm accumulation.

9pm: -1

Saturday - Flurries ending early in the morning. Some sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 0

Sunday - 60% chance of flurries in the morning. Partly cloudy for most of the day.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. (Possibly several centimetres)

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9