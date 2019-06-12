Here comes some mid-week heat!

Edmonton gets into the mid to upper 20s with partly cloudy skies today.

The highest risk of showers/thunderstorms this afternoon will be in NE Alberta and right around the elbow in the west.

Some of those western showers/thunderstorms will track east towards the Edmonton-to-Red Deer corridor tonight.

So, it doesn't look like the Edmonton Metro Region will get any afternoon precip.

BUT...we could get an evening shower or thunderstorm.

OVERNIGHT showers are also possible in the Red Deer and Coronation regions.

Today's thunderstorm activity is expected to be non-severe.

However, Thursday has the potential for some severe storms with hail, powerful gusts and downpours being the main threats.

Most of Central and North-Central Alberta will be in the risk zone for that action tomorrow.

TEMPERATURE Outlook:

Mid to Upper 20s today.

Low to Mid 20s Thu.

Near 20 Fri (with a decent chance of som showers through the day)

Mid 20s Sat/Sun.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 27

Evening - 60% chance of an early-evening shower or thunderstorm.

9pm: 20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers/thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of evening or overnight showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 26