EDMONTON -- Edmonton's had a lengthy run of warmer-than-average weather through winter 2020-21.

Meteorological winter is December/January/February. So, let's use that as our frame of reference.

Temperatures in December were about 5 degrees above average and the first week of January has been about 10 degrees warmer than average.

Since Dec. 1, there have been just SIX days with a colder-than-average daytime high.

The last time the city had one of those was back on Dec. 17. In fact, all six days were clustered between Dec. 11 and 17.

Interestingly, that's the same number as last year (over the same Dec. 1-Jan. 8 timeframe).

Given that this is a La Nina year, I don't think anyone would've expected a start to winter like this.

Today will be above average again. But, we'll fail to get above zero for the first time since Jan. 1.

Look at that graphic above. Including today (Jan. 8), we've had just 16 days with a daytime high below zero since the start of December.

That's less than HALF of the days since meteorological winter began (just 41 per cent of the days since Dec. 1)

In the past three weeks, Edmonton has had just 7 days with a high below zero and today is just the second sub-zero high in 2021.

Keep in mind, EVERY day in December and January has a long-term average high below zero (averages range from -4 to -9)

AND...although this winter has (so far) matched last year for below-average days, there were 28 days with highs below zero from Dec. 1 to Jan. 8 last year (compared to the 16 this year).

Looking ahead, the warmer-than-average temperatures will stick around at least through the end of next week. But, there MIGHT be a change to the pattern somewhere around Jan. 20.