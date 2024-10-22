Edmonton winter garbage collection schedule starts next week

Edmonton will change to its winter schedule for garbage, recycling and food scraps collection starting next week.

Residents will now alternate which cart, between the black and green carts, is put out every week.

Recycling will still be picked up every week.

"By switching to the winter schedule, the City of Edmonton reduces fleet emissions and helps manage the cost of waste collection to keep utility rates stable," the city wrote in a news release.

Residents are asked to do the following to help waste collectors during the winter:

Clear snow and ice off carts, including wheels;

use a bag in the food scraps pail or use a paper liner in the green cart to stop food scraps from freezing to the cart;

shovel a one-metre space around carts;

set carts out for collection one metre beside or in front of windrows;

store carts when not set out for collection against a fence or wall, away from cold wind.

The winter schedule starts on Oct. 28. More information on waste collection schedules and on how to dispose of certain waste is available on the city's website.