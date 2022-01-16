Edmonton woman, 33, last seen on Jan. 6 still missing: police

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help finding a missing Edmonton woman.

Terri Desjarlais, 33, was last seen on Jan. 6, and police believe her disappearance to be out of character.

"As such, there are concerns for her safety and well-being," EPS added in a statement sent Saturday.

Desjarlais is described by police as an Indigenous woman weighing approximately 140 pounds (63 kilograms) and is around 5'3" (1.6 metres) tall with brown eyes and reddish-brown hair.

According to police, she is known to frequent the area of 108 Avenue and 95 Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.