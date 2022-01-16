Edmonton woman, 33, last seen on Jan. 6 still missing: police

EPS says Terri Desjarlais, 33, was last seen on Jan. 6, 2022 (Supplied). EPS says Terri Desjarlais, 33, was last seen on Jan. 6, 2022 (Supplied).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island