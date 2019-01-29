

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





It’s been a year since an Edmonton woman regained her hearing thanks to new technological advances.

Caroline Schwabe first noticed her hearing problems when she was 18 years old—right around the time she met her future husband, Andreas.

“We met on July 7, ’89. I asked her to marry me on the 8th,” Andreas told CTV News. “She said ‘yes,’ and then she told me she was going to be deaf.”

Caroline had hearing aids by the time she was 21. Deafness made work difficult and their marriage a “real struggle.”

“Think about all the things people do in normal relationships, now remove half the communication,” Andreas said.

“He would basically have to shout just to say goodnight,” Caroline told CTV News. “We had a little tap that we did to tell each other, ‘I love you.’”

After a difficult 30 years, Caroline learned she was eligible for a cochlear transplant.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since Caroline began to hear her husband again, and a tap on the arm is no longer needed.

“The first time she said, ‘I love you, too,’ I just like, ‘Pardon?’”

The Schwabes hope their story encourages others to have their hearing tested.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett