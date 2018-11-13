An Edmonton woman is facing theft and fraud charges in connection to payroll fraud worth $1.4 million.

EPS said Maureen Burns, 68, allegedly falsified paycheques between 2007 and 2014 from former employees of a local transport company where she worked as a payroll administrator since 2002.

The woman allegedly created false payroll deposits for more than 500 employees, changed their banking information and deposited them into one of her five bank accounts.

Burns transferred $1,117,241 into her accounts, and paid the Canadian government $322,332 in taxes with money from the company.

The alleged fraud was discovered in 2014 when a report revealed that an employee no longer with the company received a payment.

Burns was arrested on Nov. 8, 2018, and was charged with one count each of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.