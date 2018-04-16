An Edmonton woman is facing several drug charges after a traffic stop in Fort Saskatchewan on April 12.

Members of the Fort Saskatchewan Crime Reduction Unit stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of 99 Avenue and 104 Street. Inside, police found methamphetamine, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, multiple credit and debit cards, and cheques.

Further investigation revealed the cards and cheques are connected to reported fraud and theft-related offences around the city in recent months, RCMP said.

Patricia Sawatzky, 25, is facing 20 charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.

She will appear in court on April 19.