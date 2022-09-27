Edmonton woman killed, 2 men injured in crash west of city

A 58-year-old woman has died after a Sunday evening crash in Parkland County.

Mounties responded to the collision involving two pickups on Highway 627 and Range Road 12 at 5:15 p.m.

"A pickup truck is alleged to have failed to stop at the stop sign when crossing the highway, and was struck on the passenger side by a second pickup truck heading westbound," Const. Sarah Williams wrote in a Tuesday news release.

The woman in the passenger seat of the first truck was taken to hospital by STARS but she died of her injuries.

Her 60-year-old husband and the 39-year-old male driver of the second vehicle were also injured, RCMP said.

All three people were residents of Edmonton.

A collision analyst is still investigating.