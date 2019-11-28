EDMONTON -- A 27-year-old woman went missing in the downtown area at the start of the month, and Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Candace Ducharme was last seen in the area of 99 Street and 106 Avenue on Nov. 1.

Her family has not heard from her since she was last seen.

Ducharme has brown eyes, weighs 163 pounds and is 5'7" tall. Her hair colour is known to change frequently, and she has a "Barker" tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone with information about Ducharme's whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.