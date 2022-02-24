Edmonton woman's death not criminal, police say after autopsy

Police have ruled the sudden death of a woman in southwest Edmonton Feb. 12 wasn't criminal.

In an update Thursday, Edmonton Police Service said an autopsy had been completed on the woman in her 40s and says it is awaiting toxicology results to determine a cause of death.

"At this time, the autopsy revealed no indication of foul play and the death is considered non-criminal," EPS said in a statement.

The woman was found dead in a home near James Mowatt Trail and 28 Avenue. Her death was originally ruled suspicious.