EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman had an online run-in with one of Canada’s most prominent actors, after asking Ryan Reynolds to closed caption his viral tweet.

The Vancouver-born Deadpool actor tweeted a new ad for his gin brand, which included the same woman who starred in a now-infamous Peloton stationary bike ad last month.

Crystal Jones, who is Deaf, had seen people tweeting and joking about the new ad featuring the “Peloton Girl,” but didn’t understand what the video was about.

“Someone gave a transcript but I waved it off because deaf people want the same viewing experience as everyone else,” said Jones.

That’s when she sent out a tweet to Ryan Reynolds, asking him to caption his video.

Ryan... you'll probably never see this. B/c this video is not captioned, everyone else who is hearing get to talk & laugh about this video but many Deaf people including me dont get to do that. DM me if you need resources to caption your video. Much love and thanks from me. ���� — cryssie (@eissyrc) December 7, 2019

Jones says to her surprise, Reynolds tweeted her back — and had included captions to his video.

“Most celebrities are inundated with hundreds or thousands of tweets. When I saw him tweet at me, I was squeezing and stomping my feet in my kitchen and also trying to be cool on social media,” said Jones.

She hopes that if Reynolds can throw on captioning for one of his own videos, everyone else can too.

“So many people don’t realize the benefits of captioning also applies to them, not just deaf people. That’s deaf gain for us. What benefits us also benefits everyone else.”