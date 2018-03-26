Police anticipate that more than $300 million were lost in scams in Edmonton last year.

Shannon Baxter shared her story to raise awareness to the dangers of fraud.

When she began working at Yellowhead Storage, Baxter became suspicious of an invoice from a company she did not recognize. The young woman found out that the invoice was part of a phishing scam.

Later, in 2014, Baxter came across a shipping container invoice that struck her curiosity. She shared the contact information with the company’s accountant, and the two were unable to reach the buyer because the number was out of service.

Baxter shared this information with her parents, and her mother, Heidi, admitted to her husband, Joe, that she took these containers and sold them. Heidi said she created a shell company, West Yellowhead Transport, and sold containers between April 2013 and February 2014.

Heidi was convicted and sentenced to 15 months in prison in January 2018. She admitted to profiting over $153,000, which made the family business lose an estimated $360,000.

Shannon became the company’s general manager in October 2016, and since then, she has implemented procedures to ensure the safety of the business and her employees.

"My grandma, she started the family business. She was semi-retired and still came in once a week to check on things,” Baxter told EPS. “She had rules. Like, don't let the phone ring more than twice or that everyone should know at least two people's roles. When I took over, I re-implemented some of her practices. She was a watcher. Now, I'm one."

Edmonton police is reviewing 44 financial fraud crimes from 2017. As of now, $176,163,288 has been lost, but police believe that figure will reach more than $352 million.

"Through the process of fraud investigations, we typically find that the total amounts of money lost increase substantially," Det. Linda Herczeg with Economic Crimes said. "We have files that have shown that the initial losses reported were in the tens of thousands of dollars and end up resulting in millions of dollars lost as additional victims are found throughout the course of the investigation."

For fraud and crime prevention tips, visit edmontonpolice.ca/fraud.

If you are a victim of fraud, or know about an economic crime, EPS encourages you to contact them at 780-423-4567. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.