EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman has filed a lawsuit against a U.S. onion company after she fell ill with salmonella in July.

Kendra Cooper became sick on July 6 after she ate a burger at Carl's Jr. that had tainted onions, Marler Clark said.

Marler Clark, a food safety law firm, filed a salmonella lawsuit in a United States Federal Court in California as a result of the illness they say is linked to salmonella Newport-tainted onions from Thomson International.

On Aug. 1, Thomson International recalled red, yellow and sweet yellow onions because they may have been tainted with salmonella, Marler Clark said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asks Americans, restaurants and stores to not eat, serve or sell recalled onions by Thomson International.

According to CDC stats, there have been 1,012 cases and 136 people hospitalized as a result of the salmonella outbreak.

People who contract salmonella typically have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, the CDC says. Symptoms begin six hours to six days after the infection is contract and last four to seven days.