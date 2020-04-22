EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman is marking the somber first anniversary of her daughter’s death in a motorcycle accident by urging motorists to drive cautiously.

28-year-old Samantha Parish was killed on April 22, 2019 when she and her mother, Tracey Parish, were rear-ended on Anthony Henday Drive by a cargo van.

Tracey was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

On Wednesday Tracey marked the first anniversary of Samantha’s death by visiting the roadside memorial next to the busy freeway.

“I miss her every single day,” said Tracey. “It's been an awful year...for our entire family, and her sister has just not been the same either.”

“She touched so many people, she was a very kind person and had a wicked sense of humour. We cry every day.”

The driver of the cargo van that struck the pair wasn’t drinking, speeding or texting—but was guilty of careless driving.

That offence comes with a three month license suspension, and a $2,000 dollar fine, something Tracey says is difficult to swallow.

“That was a hard one for me. People say it gets better in time, I don't think that's true.”

She hasn’t been on a motorcycle since the crash, something that she has no memory of due to the severe injuries she sustained.

She hopes that by sharing her family’s story of loss and heartache that people who have the privilege of driving give it the attention it deserves.

“It just takes a moment and it can take someone's life away’, said Tracey.

“Careless driving can kill, careless driving is just as bad as drunk driving or distracted driving or anything.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Dan Grummett