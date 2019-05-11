It was a tearful, joyous reunion in Edmonton between mother, daughter and a Good Samaritan Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Black was shopping at Superstore during the afternoon of April 2 when she started to feel intense labour pains, which began to grow stronger.

“I went out to the vehicle and I realized I couldn’t drive at that point I was in so much pain,” said Black. “The contractions got stronger and faster and I had no control and my body kind of just took over.”

Black then crawled into her truck in the parking lot and began to scream in pain.

“I was terrified, I was scared, I was embarrassed and I was in a public space alone. And I was in so much pain that I was out of control.”

Her screams were heard by Tamala Peters, who was in the grocery store parking lot. She and her fiancée ran towards the screams, when they discovered Black in full labour in her truck.

“As soon as I got to the truck and I saw her, the terror in her eyes as a mother I understand,” said Peters. “I opened the car door and she was screaming in pain and it was very obvious, she was like the baby is coming, the baby is coming.”

Peters then helped Black proceed to get her pants off, right when she gave birth.

“As soon as her pants got down to mid-thigh Cali was there and I grabbed her,” said Peters. “She wasn’t breathing and I just flipped her upside down, cleaned out her mouth with my pinky finger and let gravity work the rest of the stuff out and she started to cough and she started to cry. That was good, she was good.”

EMS crews arrived minutes later to take baby Cali and mom to the hospital.

Saturday’s reunion was the first time that Black and Peters have seen each other since the delivery.

Peters was awarded a stork pin for her efforts in the safe and healthy delivery of baby Cali. The pin is typically reserved for EMS members who help deliver a baby out in the field, and Peters is considered the first member of the public to be awarded a pin by Edmonton EMS.

“It’s changed our lives, it’s changed my family’s lives and it’s amazing and I’m so grateful,” said Peters.