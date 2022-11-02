Edmonton woman wins $1M, $70M lottery prize in Calgary still unclaimed

An Edmonton woman won $1 million in the Oct. 18 LOTTO MAX draw.

Dawnamarie Ibaun Esguerra won with the numbers 4, 9, 12, 24, 32, 45 and 48.

“I was in disbelief,” she said in a written release, adding that she checked her ticket six times to make sure she wasn’t seeing things.

“I want to enjoy the moment and make sure my family is taken care of,” she said. “I’m still shocked and thankful for the blessing.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Save On Foods at 6260 199 Street a few hours before the draw.

She checked her ticket on Oct. 21.

Someone who bought a ticket in Calgary also won $70 million in the Oct. 21 draw, but the winner has not come forward.

Players are asked to check their tickets online, through the free Lotto Spot app, or through winning numbers posted in retail stores.