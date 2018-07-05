An Edmonton woman is $1 million richer after winning the LOTTO MAX prize.

Jane Gurdiel said she was surprised when she discovered she had won.

“I checked my ticket with the self-scanner,” she said. “At first I thought I won $10,000, but there were too many zeros.

“When I finally put together that I won $1 million, I could not believe it.”

She will spend her winnings on a dream home, allowing her to live rent-free.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Clareview Drug Mart on Victoria Trail.