Edmonton woman wins $250K lotto on her birthday

EDMONTON -

An Edmonton woman bought a lottery ticket for her birthday on Sunday and ended up winning a $250,000 prize.

Leanne Anderson purchased a LOTTO MAX ticket on Sept. 24 and discovered she had won the prize the next day — on her birthday.

"I was going to the store and I thought, 'I should check my tickets,'" Anderson said, in a news release. "I didn't think I was going to win, but I thought it sure would be cool if I won on my birthday.

"When I scanned the ticket I was shocked," she added. "I was in complete disbelief."

Anderson said she planned to pay off her mortgage with the winnings and put whatever is leftover into her savings account.

She purchased the winning ticket at the Clareview Lotto Centre at 4950 137 Ave. NW.