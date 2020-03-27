EDMONTON -- A competition that would bring thousands of world-class athletes to Edmonton in August could be postponed because of COVID-19.

The World Triathlon Series (WTS) Edmonton and the International Triathlon Union (ITU) are monitoring the situation and will make a decision by April 30.

"Providing a safe, fun and exceptional world-class experience in every way for this Grand Final and for Edmonton is our top priority," a release from WTS Edmonton reads. "Please know we are committed to providing you with the most up-to-date information as we have it and will make timely decisions to ensure everyone has the opportunity to adjust course."

The 2020 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final is scheduled for Aug. 17 to 23 in Hawrelak Park. About 3,500 athletes are expected to participate in both competitive and community races.

If it is postponed, the event would be moved to August 2021.