Edmonton wraps construction season with majority of projects on schedule and budget, but not Valley Line Southeast
Aside from the blemish on construction schedules that is Valley Line Southeast, city administration says it is overall satisfied with how much work was done to either renew or progress Edmonton's infrastructure this season.
"The progress that's being made on Metro line to Blatchford Valley Line West, we're pleased with. We're eager to get going on Capital Line south. And we're, again, frustrated with the current status of Valley Line Southeast," Adam Laughlin, Edmonton's deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services, told media Tuesday in an end-of-season update.
The news conference was held at the 103 Avenue Streetscape downtown, which saw sidewalk, road, and curb work finished this summer. The project awaits landscaping next year.
Laughlin celebrated the streetscape as an example of the city becoming increasingly active, green and liveable.
"We are trying to create a city that offers more mode choices. Whether there be transit, active transportation, rolling, we are creating a city that creates more livability," he said, calling 103 Avenue "not just a car corridor anymore."
He acknowledged the awkward in-between stage for commuters who don't yet have LRT access, but said Edmonton's downtown still has "ample" parking and the city continues to provide buses.
"We are pursuing a mode shift and a shift of transportation uses… It's not something that's going to happen instantly."
Some of the 302 projects worked on this year include neighbourhood renewal in eight communities, 210 affordable housing units across five different projects, and the completion of Edmonton South Soccer Centre expansion.
Additionally, crews widened Terwillegar Drive to four lanes in each direction, continued on the installation of the 170 Street Pedestrian Bridge, and worked on multiple parks and trails.
The city also started work on the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre and the Lewis Farms Facility and Park.
According to Laughlin, 70 per cent of projects are on schedule and 92 per cent are on budget.
"So from a volume perspective, 300 projects, over 70 per cent on schedule – we're satisfied. There's always room for improvement and we're continuing to strive to do that," he said.
SOUTHEAST LRT DELAY FRUSTRATING
Laughlin couldn't not talk about Valley Line Southeast. An update from TransEd – who is responsible for the design, construction and operations of the LRT project – is due within a few weeks.
Before that update, Laughlin couldn't say the line would be open before the end of 2023.
"Which is very disappointing. We are frustrated," he said. "But I will also add that this impact financially is not something that Edmontonians are going to have to bear. This is all on TransEd. So in terms of the commitment on timeframes, I think it's premature right now."
As for the Metro Line Northwest extension, Laughlin said "significant progress" had been made on two stations in Blatchford, which will be equipped with solar panels.
On Valley Line West, crews prepared two "key" areas: the Lewis Farms Storage Facility and Transit Centre and the future elevated guideway along 87 Avenue near West Edmonton Mall and Misericordia Community Hospital.
And early next year, the city will put out a request for proposals for the Capital Line South extension with major construction to start 2024.
"An LRT line provides the capacity of six lanes of traffic. So when you think about the GHG emissions that six lanes of traffic would produce, that's a significant avoidance by building the LRT systems," Laughlin said.
He said the city splits its attention and budget about 60-40 between renewal projects and new, or so-called "growth," work.
He expects the next four-year capital budget will have a similar split focus, but didn't say much about it except that it would likely be as ambitious as the 2019-22 cycle.
"I would say if you're a growing city and you're a transforming city, you'll always have a list of projects that are greater than what you have from a budget perspective."
A filmmaker who was attempting to record salmon spawning on Vancouver Island instead captured incredible video of black bears trying to eat the fish.