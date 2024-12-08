Edmonton wrestler first Canadian to join WWE ID program

The 'Intangible' Zoe Sager has achieved something tangible: the pro wrestling big-time.

A step toward it, at least.

The 25-year-old Edmontonian is the first Canadian prospect signed to the WWE ID program.

ID stands for Independent Development, which American wrestling promotion WWE describes as a path for independent wrestlers to a potential career on the largest pro wrestling stage in the world.

"I'm very excited to see how this all turns out and how everything develops," Sager told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday, adding she's proud to represent her home province, which has produced WWE legends including Chris Benoit, Tyson Kidd, Jason Anderson and a large, star-studded roster from Calgary's iconic Hart family – Smith, Bruce, Keith, Bret, Ross Hart, Diana, Owen, Matt, Natalya Neidhart and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The athleticism and drama of the sport are what drew Sager into the ring. She hopes her talent and future opportunities with WWE ID will help further her wrestling career while also putting on a good show.

Sager has been performing with Love Pro Wrestling. Its founder, Spencer Love, says Sager "really stands out" and is an inspiration to other up-and-coming female wrestlers.

"I've seen firsthand the reaction that she's gotten from women and kids that are coming out to our shows. It's very cool," Love told CTV News Edmonton.

Sager says there was a time when female wrestling was looked down upon. She questions that, arguing women can have great matches.

"It's not just because they're women, it's because they're very, very good wrestlers," Sager said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti