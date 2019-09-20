

CTV News Edmonton





Hundreds of Edmonton students marched on the Alberta legislature this afternoon as part of the global strike for climate action.

Students from the University of Alberta, MacEwan University and multiple high schools all took part, most of them skipping class to do so.

It's the fourth time the rally has taken place in Edmonton.

Around the world, teens already took part in rallies on Friday with dozens of similar events planned for across Canada in all 10 provinces and two territories.

The rallies - dubbed Global Climate Strike - are timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York next week.

The movement is partly inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations over the past year under the hashtag #FridaysForFuture, calling on world leaders to step up efforts against climate change.

An estimated 300,000 protesters took to Australian streets, which was the largest demonstration in the country since the Iraq War in 2003. Hundreds of rallies took place in the United States, Europe and across Asia.

With files from the Canadian Press