EDMONTON -- Pelz was shocked to see her winning numbers on the March 31 Guaranteed Prize Draw. She also won $23 and five Free plays in subsidiary prizes.

She says it took a while for her win to set in.

“I mean, it’s so hard to believe when it happens to you!”

She has started to think of a few things she can spend the prize on, like a new house or brand-new car.

“I’d like to go to Europe when Covid isn’t so scary. Eastern, Western, I’d like to go all over.”

The winning ticket was purchased by Pelz at the AM PM Convenience Store at 10162 82 Ave. NW. She is the 16th Albertan to win more than $1 million this year.