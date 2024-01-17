Edmontonian, former Oiler Tyler Ennis retires from professional hockey

Edmonton-born Tyler Ennis, once a superstar in the Western Hockey League and a depth scorer for the Edmonton Oilers, has decided to call it a career.

The 34-year-old former first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres made the announcement Wednesday via his German league team where he's played seven games this year, recording five assists.

"After working hard to get healthy with our great team, I ultimately decided to quit hockey," Ennis said in a statement from Alder Mannheim.

Ennis and the team agreed to an early termination of his one-year contract, the team said. The forward suffered a serious neck injury in a game on Nov. 21.

"Yesterday morning Tyler informed me that he was retiring from hockey. At first I was surprised, but after talking to him for about two hours, I fully understand and support his decision," said head coach Dallas Eakins, who coached the Oilers in 2013 and 2014.

"We are proud of Tyler for following his heart and making this brave, personal decision. Tyler has built an amazing career through hard work and persistence."

After recording 236 points in 245 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL, Ennis went on to play 700 NHL games for Buffalo, Minnesota, Toronto, Ottawa and Edmonton.

He scored 144 goals and added 202 assists in the NHL, hitting the 20-goal mark with the Sabres three times.

Ennis played 44 games for the Oilers, scoring six times and adding 9 assists.

He made more than $31 million in his NHL career, according to capfriendly.com.