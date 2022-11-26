Edmontonian fulfills lifelong dream by competing on Jeopardy
An Edmonton woman appeared on an episode of Jeopardy Friday night, completing a lifelong dream and getting the chance to compete against a 14-day champion.
Sam Papuha, a political science graduate student at the University of Alberta, has watched the famous quiz game show with her family since she was a child.
"We were always a big game show family," Papuha said. "I used to think it was super cool that you'd have people up there watching Jeopardy who knew all of this stuff and were actually able to answer all the questions."
She would even play against her parents and thought someday it could be her playing in Final Jeopardy.
After watching old episodes during the pandemic, Papuha decided to do an online test to audition for the show.
"I didn't have a whole lot else going on," she added.
Not only did she pass, but continued to get called back for further rounds of timed trivia testing, a personality interview and even a mock-up game.
After a year of wading through the audition process, Papuha got the news she would compete on the show at a taping around Canadian Thanksgiving.
"They put us through a couple rounds of rehearsals on the Jeopardy stage which was really surreal just to be actually standing there," Papuha explained.
The most difficult part wasn't the questions but getting the intricacies of using the buzzer just right, Papuha told CTV News Edmonton.
"So they have these blue lights that show up on the side of the screen after a question is read," she said. "It's really about getting it right when the blue lights light up because if you ring in any earlier, they lock you out of the question, and if you ring in late, another contestant has probably buzzed in before you."
"It's really about trying to get your timing while you are quite nervous," Papuha added.
Papuha was the only Canadian contestant on her episode and wasn't able to buzz in on time for a question about the company sponsoring the CFL's Hamilton Tigercats stadium.
"I've had a couple friends make fun of me on social media: Really, Sam? You didn't know Tim Hortons," she said with a laugh. "I had to explain a couple times, yes, I know Tim Hortons. I knew the answer about the Ticats, I just couldn't ring in, in time."
That didn't stop her from making it to Final Jeopardy. She ended up taking home $2,000 in winnings but still feels like a champion for just making it on the show.
"A lot of us as contestants took on the mentality, well, we made it this far, it's already a pretty big dream to actually be on the show," Papuha said. "So whatever the outcome you could at least say you were on Jeopardy."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More anti-COVID protests in China triggered by deadly fire
Protests against China's restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region.
All you need to know as Canada prepares for crunch clash against Croatia
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the men’s FIFA World Cup for its next group stage match against Croatia. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the game on Sunday.
Car was going 187 km/h before crash that killed young B.C. hockey players, coroner finds
Alcohol and speed were factors in a tragic collision that killed three junior hockey players in B.C.'s Lower Mainland last year, according to a coroner's report.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
Kim Jong Un says North Korea's goal is for world's strongest nuclear force
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country's ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful nuclear force, as he promoted dozens of military officers involved in the recent launch of North Korea's largest ballistic missile, state media reported on Sunday.
A man went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. What happened next might well be a 'Thanksgiving miracle'
A passenger went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. Quick thinking and a 'miracle' saved the man's life.
Canadian military would be 'challenged' to launch a large scale operation: chief of the defence staff
Canada’s military forces are 'ready' to meet their commitments should Russia's war in Ukraine spread to NATO countries, but it would be a 'challenge' to launch a larger scale operation in the long term, with ongoing personnel and equipment shortages, according to Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre.
Buying toys? Here's what's trending, according to industry watchers
With a seemingly endless list of choices, finding the right toy this holiday season may seem like a daunting task. Industry observers share the toys that caught their eyes this year.
Brazil shooter wore swastika, had planned attack for 2 years: Police
A former student armed with a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said.
Calgary
-
Emergency measures considered as Alberta Children's Hospital struggles to keep up with patients
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is eyeing emergency provisions to deal with a surge of patients inside the Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
'History is repeating itself': Calgarians commemorate Holodomor as war continues in Ukraine
Calgarians gathered Saturday to commemorate the 89th anniversary of the Holodomor, known as the terror-famine in the Soviet Union that killed millions of Ukrainians from 1932 to 1933.
-
New transit officers, community peace officers hit the streets
Twelve new Calgary Transit and community peace officers are ready to hit the streets.
Saskatoon
-
'You don't expect that to come out here': Residents concerned over reported sexual assaults in Brighton neighbourhood
On Wednesday, November 16, Carly Tonkin says she was walking home with her dog through a park in the Brighton neighbourhood when she was approached.
-
'It’s a ripple effect': Physician says lack of family doctors causing system to crumble
As many medical clinics close their doors for good, medical professionals around Saskatchewan are looking for ways to meet patients' needs.
-
Huskies set to face familiar rival Laval in 57th Vanier Cup
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies had one goal in mind when the season began in August: to win the Vanier Cup.
Regina
-
'A family reunion': Sask. soccer fans journey to Qatar for World Cup
A group of Regina soccer fans made the journey to Qatar to cheer on Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
-
Driver arrested after speeding, lying to officers: Regina police
A driver is facing multiple charges after being caught speeding near Regina.
-
'It’s a ripple effect': Physician says lack of family doctors causing system to crumble
As many medical clinics close their doors for good, medical professionals around Saskatchewan are looking for ways to meet patients' needs.
Atlantic
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
Toronto
-
Two people dead following crash on QEW in Mississauga
Police say that two people are dead after a transport truck and an SUV collided on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway in Mississauga Saturday morning.
-
'We are very terrified': Two Markham home invasion victims speak out after attack
Two of the victims that were targeted in a series of violent home invasions in Markham are recounting their ordeal.
-
Man taken to hospital after collision in Scarborough
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Inflation-fighting cheques are coming, but beware of fraudsters: Revenu Quebec
Revenu Quebec confirmed on Friday citizens will start receiving their $400 to $600 cheques to combat inflation in early December. At the same time, the agency is cautioning Quebecers to beware of fraud text messages and emails.
-
Credit where credit is due: Video game association calling for proper acknowledgement
Montreal-based Warner Bros. Entertainment release of Gotham Knights prompted calls for gaming companies to properly credit their workers. The issue is one that extends to many leading video game companies.
-
Protesters set up strollers in Outremont intersection where two children were hit by vehicles in 2022
Vélorution Montréal organized an event involving multiple strollers blocking the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues in the Outremont borough to draw attention to road safety and their opposition to car culture dominance on the city's roads. A baby in a stroller was struck at the intersection in mid-November.
Ottawa
-
Vehicle crash leads to house fire in Rideau Lakes
Ontario Provincial Police say officers are at the scene of a blaze in Portland, Ont. where a vehicle fire has spread to a home.
-
Ottawa councillor wants Mooney's Bay hill made safer, not closed to sledding
The city councillor who represents the Mooney’s Bay area is speaking out after city staff decided to install fencing this winter to prevent people from sledding at Mooney’s Bay Park.
-
Weekend of fundraisers taking place for Brockville, Ont. teen battling aggressive brain cancer
The Brockville community is showing their support this weekend for a teenager battling a deadly disease.
Kitchener
-
‘Worked so hard to get to today’: Trustee speaks out after Cambridge confirms WCDSB election results
More than a month after Ontario’s municipal elections, the City of Cambridge clerk certified the results for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee election.
-
Kitchener roundabout crash results in serious injuries for pedestrian
A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision at a busy Kitchener roundabout.
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Five host open tryout
Throughout the afternoon Saturday, the Sudbury Five basketball team held an open tryouts at Notre Dame College on Lévis Street. Around a dozen people from across Ontario made their way to the city in hopes of making the team.
-
The northeast was well represented at Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit
A Goulais, Ont. based tour agency was among eight award winners at the annual Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit this week.
-
Let's Remember Adam campaign fills a bus
The 3rd annual Let's Remember Adam Fill the Bus Toy and Food Drive took place in Mattawa Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for suspect after woman and daughter kidnapped
Manitoba RCMP are on the hunt for a Winnipeg man after a woman and her daughter were briefly kidnapped near Portage la Prairie Friday afternoon.
-
How the Winnipeg Humane Society is helping kids give back to pets in need
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is giving kids the chance to help pets in need this holiday season.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 47th homicide
Winnipeg police are looking for suspects in the city's 47th homicide of the year.
Vancouver
-
Affordable rental housing opens on United Church property in Coquitlam
Dignitaries from the province, the city and the United Church of Canada were on hand for the opening of a new, five-storey rental building in Coquitlam Saturday.
-
2 B.C. nurses punished for 'diverting narcotics'
Two B.C. nurses were disciplined by their professional college this week for diverting narcotics from their workplaces.
-
Impaired driver crashes through fence into Abbotsford backyard, police say
Police in Abbotsford say they stopped seven people for impaired driving in a span of six hours Friday night, though one of the seven was only arrested after crashing through a fence and into a backyard.
Vancouver Island
-
Comox Valley man sentenced for indecent exposure incidents
A Comox Valley man has been sentenced to 31 days in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes for which he was arrested in August.
-
2nd earthquake in as many days off Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook homes on Vancouver Island Friday night, but no damage has been reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.
-
'The people of Sooke are super generous': Residents pitch in for food bank's hamper fund
Shelves are being stocked at the Sooke Food Bank in preparation for the upcoming Christmas hamper season.