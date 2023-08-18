Edmontonian to receive $35M cheque from lottery win

One Edmontonian's estate has ballooned in size after they won $35 million in a lottery jackpot.

The winnings are half of the July 25 $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winner has not yet been publicly named. They will be given a cheque on Friday in St. Albert. Watch the event live on CTVNewsEdmonton at 1:30 p.m.

Two tickets matched the winning numbers for the July 25 pot. The other was sold in British Columbia, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.