EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man who ran into a burning home to rescue a person trapped inside earlier this year was recognized for his heroic actions on Thursday.

Single father of two Dale Parkin was one of 23 Albertans awarded by the Royal Canadian Human Association.

On May 17, Parkin was on his way to work when he heard screams for help from a townhouse on fire in the Holyrood neighbourhood.

He later recalled breaking in through the home's front door and pulling out a man who had gotten lost in the thick smoke.

"The flames were all over the roof," Parkin told CTV News Edmonton at the time.

"I just kept moving in until I hit him, and then grabbed him and backed out."

The trapped man had been expected to recover without any long-term effects.

After the incident, as the community hailed him a hero, Parkin said, "The hero is Superman … I’m just a normal guy who was trying to help out a situation."

Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchel, as Provincial Patron of the RCHA, presented Parkin and the others with the bravery award.

The recipients were from Edmonton, Ardrossan, Athabasca, Calgary and Cochrane.

