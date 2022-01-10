Edmontonians can now leave natural Christmas trees curbside for pickup

The City of Edmonton has officially kicked off its curbside collection of natural Christmas trees.

Edmontonians are being asked to place their unbagged tree next to their waste collection area. All ornaments, tinsel and stands should be removed before disposal, the city said.

Trees may be picked up as late as Jan. 24, and not necessarily on regularly scheduled collection days.

“To make my job easier, you could put out the tree, maybe not in a snowbank… i.e. where you would put your garbage cart and be easily accessible,” Ryan Hefford, from the waste department, said.

Residents in an apartment or condominium can drop off their tree for free at the recycling depot or an eco station.

As for artificial trees, there are some stipulations: depending on its size, the tree can be placed in black carts as long as the lids close. If it doesn’t fit, consider donating it instead.

According to the city’s website, crews have been collecting and recycling Christmas trees since 1990 and more than 7,000 were composted in 2021.

For more information on proper tree disposal, click here.