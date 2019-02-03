

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Year of the Pig was ushered in Sunday at Chinese New Year celebrations across the city.

The Year of the Pig officially begins on Feb. 5, but thousands gathered early at the 20th Chinese New Year Carnival at the Chinese Catholic Parish.

The event offered crafts, dance and traditional cuisine.

“The foods that we traditionally eat during Chinese New Year tend to be foods that bring you good luck or fortune in some way, either through color or tastes or name,” explained coordinator Sandy Lai.

“It's everything about symbolism.”

Celebrations were also hosted at Kingsway Mall by the Chinese Benevolent Association and the Edmonton Chinese Bilingual Education Association.