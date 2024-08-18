Edmontonians encouraged to get involved in community safety

Edmonton Neighbourhood Watch is inviting residents across the city to get more involved with community safety.

A week-long Walk Your Block event began Sunday at the Eastwood Community League.

The program, run by Edmonton Neighbourhood Watch (ENW), aims to get more people involved in community safety.

"Safety and social disorder in our communities, and we're trying to do something to take our communities back," said Rahul Sharma, the community league's president.

"We get citizens involved, banding together, bonding together."

According to ENW, crime is "significantly" lower when residents are visible and actively involved in their communities.

Walkers are encouraged to meet and greet neighbours, become familiar with homes and vehicles, and to report suspicious activity to police on the non-urgent line at 780-423-4567.

"Anytime community can get out, connect with one another, talk about the issues that matter to them in their neighbourhoods, that helps with overall safety," said Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador.

The event will run at different community leagues around the city over the week.

For more information on the initiative, visit the ENW website.