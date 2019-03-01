A new report suggests Edmontonians are feeling less safe in the city’s downtown.

The Downtown Business Association released a report, Safety & Security in Downtown Edmonton, after 60 people participated in a security forum in November 2018 and shared their feelings on homelessness, panhandling, mental health, addiction and drugs, graffiti, theft, harassment, safety and security and aggressive behaviour downtown.

“Graffiti is not acceptable, tagging is not acceptable, harassment is not acceptable,” Downtown Business Association Executive Director Ian O’Donnell said.

EPS statistics show 25 per cent of assaults in Edmonton since Jan. 1, 2018 happened downtown.

“Downtown is a busy division that contains the city’s largest entertainment district and many services that are used by people from across the city, which likely contribute to the higher number of assaults,” an EPS spokesperson told CTV News via email.