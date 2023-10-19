Edmontonians flee homes after fire breaks out next door
Three families in south Edmonton fled their homes because of a fire early Thursday morning.
Cherniak Way residents realized around 5:30 a.m. that flames broke out at a next-door duplex that had been under construction.
"I was just checking on my baby and my wife, she told me the house beside us, there was a fire," recalled Mzen Mardini.
He said the blaze looked "something like a hell." All he could see was orange.
"It was very terrifying. I was really speechless. Even the [911 operator] who answered the call, he was asking me to spell the name of our avenue – I barely could say that. But thankfully he was really a good guy and just did everything and they came promptly," Mardini said.
After his family was out, he ran to wake up two of his other neighbours.
As of 6 a.m., no one had been hurt.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for more information.
Crews were still on the scene fighting visible flames as of 7:30 a.m.
One of Mardini's neighbours said as terrifying as it was to see the fire spread to their house, they are now worried about what comes next.
"I don't know what will come out of this, I don't know where this will go to. I don't know how much damage is on the house."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein
