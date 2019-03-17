Edmontonians took part Sunday in a candlelight vigil to honour those who died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

All 157 people aboard, 18 of whom were Canadians, the Kenya-bound flight died in the incident last week.

Four victims were from Alberta: Edmontonians Amina Odowaa and her five year-old-daughter Sofia, Darcy Belanger, and Calgarian Derick Lwugi.

Odowaa’s brother attended the Sunday vigil.

“It was really important to gather the community and to support each other and it can happen to anybody, not just my sister,” he said.

“There (was) other passengers on the plane and… I can only imagine what their families are going through.”

“It’s so important because culturally, we, when one community member has lost, we’ve all lost,” said Julia Chebet Dudley of the Association of Kenyans in Alberta, which organized the event along with the local Somalian and Ethiopian communities.

“We all grieve together.”

A vigil was also held Sunday in Calgary for Lwugi, who was an accountant for the city and an avid volunteer.

It is currently unknown what caused the plan to crash, but preliminary information from a data recorder from the Boeing 737 Max 8 shows “clear similarities” with another disaster involving the same kind of aircraft in Indonesia.

With files from Regan Hasegawa