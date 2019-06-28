Three Edmontonians are among the 83 new appointments to the Order of Canada announced by the Governor General this week.

Two were named Officers of the Order of Canada. John England for his extensive contributions to Arctic science and his environmental advocacy, and Brian Sykes for his contributions to the field of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and for his commitment to education and science.

The Honourable Allan H. Wachowich was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada for his lifelong commitment to the law and for his service to the community as an engaged citizen and volunteer.

The Order of Canada was established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Order recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

A ceremony for recipients to accept their insignia will be held at a later date.