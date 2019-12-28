EDMONTON -- Two Edmontonians are among the 120 new appointments to the Order of Canada announced by the Governor General on Saturday.

Both new appointments were named Members of the Order of Canada.

Mathew Baldwin for his philanthropy and entrepreneurship, and for his prowess as a champion curling skip, and Steve Hrudey for his contributions to environmental health sciences and for his advocacy of safe drinking water.

The Order of Canada was established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Order recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

A ceremony for recipients to accept their insignia will be held at a later date.