Edmontonians line up to shop Zellers grand reopening

Dozens of people lined up outside the Hudson's Bay store at Kingsway Mall in Edmonton on Thursday to be amongst the first to shop at the new Zellers location.

The discount department brand is reopening a small location within the store, and in 24 other Hudson's Bay stores across Canada.

The grand opening of the Zellers location in the Kingsway Mall Hudson's Bay store. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Shoppers inside the new Zellers location at the Hudson's Bay store at Kingsway Mall in Edmonton. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

The Kingsway location will carry a selection of lifestyle items, homewares, and clothing.

The grand opening event includes a DJ, prizes, and the Zellers Food Truck, which will offer a selection of old favourites outside Kingsway's Entrance 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or until everything is sold out.

Zellers Food Truck menu. (Source: Kingsway.ca)