EDMONTON -- A change of weather forecasted to come Monday means some Edmontonians are actually looking forward to the start of a week.

Environment Canada is predicting Sunday will be the final day in a spell of extremely frigid conditions.

Even Sunday’s -24 C had been starting to feel balmy.

“It's what now, -24 C and you kind of think it's okay now?” asked Richard Cairney.

“That's a bad sign.”

CTV Edmonton meteorologists are expecting Monday temperatures to be in the negative single digits.

Cairney said, “Minus four is going to feel like beach weather, I think.”

Another Edmontonian joked to CTV News Edmonton: “I've got my swimsuit packed. We're headed to the beach on Monday.”

On Saturday, Snow Valley Ski Hill, Edmonton Ski Club, and the ice castle in Hawrelak Park were closed but expected to reopen Sunday.

Rabbit Hill Ski Hill reopened on Friday, but its chair lift remains closed.

While extreme cold warnings blanketed the entire province earlier in the week, Environment Canada dropped some on Sunday for central and southern areas.

However, the department was still forecasting temperatures in the -40 C to -45 C range for northern and eastern Alberta, from Peace River to Wood Buffalo National Park, to Fort McMurray and south to Medicine Hat.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman