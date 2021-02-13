Advertisement
Edmontonians protest the Ethiopian government
Published Saturday, February 13, 2021 8:37PM MST
EDMONTON -- Demonstrators filled a downtown street Saturday afternoon to protest the Ethiopian government.
Members of the Oromian Community Association of Northern Alberta held a protest to voice concerns about the treatment of their people in Ethiopia.
Several opposition figures have been imprisoned and concerns are growing for their health after recently launching a hunger strike.
There are approximately 44,000 people living in Canada with Ethiopian ancestry.
