Edmontonians rally at city hall to demand more shelter spaces
About two dozen people carried signs, some hollered into a megaphone, in front of Edmonton City Hall Monday to demand more support for the most vulnerable people in the city.
“We’re tired of cleaning up your mess. People are dying and suffering out here!” said Angela Stains, founder of 4B Harm Reduction Society.
“The extent of the frostbite injuries that we see are absolutely traumatizing and horrific. We are seeing frostbite injuries from last year still healing and now we’re going into another winter.”
Stains organized the full-day rally. She wants Edmonton to commit to adding new 24/7 harm-reduction shelter beds.
“We need shelter beds and we need them now and we need to stop talking about it and having conversations about it, and it just needs to be done,” she said.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has responded to 17 fires involving tents between September first and mid-November. Two people died in those blazes.
In the same time period, the Canadian Mental Health Association received more than 4,500 ‘211’ calls from people seeking relief from the elements, an increase of 2.4 per cent over last year.
When asked about adding harm-reduction shelter beds, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi reaffirmed his commitment to trying to secure funding from other levels of government.
“It breaks my heart to see people struggling and going unsheltered, and we will continue to advocate, asking the province to continue to step up and do their part,” Sohi said.
Rachelle Gladue, an Indigenous social work student, said she carries Naloxone around her waist almost everywhere she goes because of scary situations he's witnessed in the city.
“People are kind of going towards the unsafe, toxic supply out there and a lot of people are dying. We don't have safe consumption sites. I think there’s one and it’s not well funded,” Gladue said.
“I worked at the Commonwealth shelter earlier this year and I can't even count how many overdoses I responded to.”
Gladue wants to see Edmonton Police Service officers to carry Naloxone as well.
Sohi said that's an initiative he’d like to explore as well. An EPS spokesperson said the service is currently working to supply all frontline officers with kits.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
Calgary
-
Calgary police, fire, emergency responders look for more municipal funding to keep up services
City council heard from protective services departments during budget talks Monday, all saying they need more money to keep up with rising demands.
-
Premier under fire for health savings account comments, calls it 'spin'
Premier Danielle Smith is being taken to task over comments she made outside political life, on video and in a paper for the University of Calgary last year, proposing a health savings account.
-
Layoff notices served to nearly all unionized workers at Calgary Loblaw distribution centre: union
The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in northeast Calgary says nearly all of its members received layoff notices in the midst of contract negotiations.
Saskatoon
-
Long Sask. wait times create boon for private health providers
A Saskatchewan mother recently had to pay for a healthcare app to see a doctor for her daughter’s infection, and it’s raising concerns about a potentially growing trend of two-tiered healthcare in the province.
-
University of Saskatchewan students rally for Ukraine
Ukrainian students at the University of Saskatchewan are hoping their voices are heard a world away, with many worrying about their friends and families still living in Ukraine who face a brutal winter ahead.
-
'It's been really good': Vodka distillery in Sask. community of Asquith helping to revitalize town
So So Beverage Co. has been in business distributing vodka throughout the province for five months, but its goals go beyond serving a refreshing drink.
Regina
-
Christopher Duke sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 2019
Christopher Duke has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Regina in July 2019.
-
'Exceeded our expectations': Grey Cup week wraps with sold out game, high festival attendance
After a week of football festivities in Regina, Grey Cup Festival organizers are calling the event a success.
-
Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada
Data from Statistics Canada show there was an increase in homicides in 2021 and nearly one-quarter of the killings were connected to gangs.
Atlantic
-
Red Cross has distributed $27 million in Fiona donations, most to Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
The Canadian Red Cross has distributed most of the millions raised to help those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona, and almost all of the money has gone to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting by last year's export ban to the United States
Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after a four-month ban of table potato shipments to the United States began.
-
Halifax police on scene of barricaded person in city's south end, no threat to public
Police are on scene of a barricaded person in Halifax's south end Monday afternoon, but say there is no threat to public safety.
Toronto
-
Ontario officer forced to work 60 unpaid hours after post about wife's 'Freedom Convoy' video
An Ontario police officer has been ordered to work an additional 60 hours after taking aim at the police chief on Instagram.
-
Ontario man claims he had to buy additional options if he wanted new car
A Toronto man said he has been trying to buy a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for the past month, but there is such a shortage of cars he could have to wait as long as a year if he orders one.
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
-
City of Montreal ready to strike a deal to save seniors' beloved bocce club
Seniors in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough may have won a last-minute reprieve for their beloved bocce club, which was due to be closed for cost-cutting reasons.
Ottawa
-
Urgent call to get flu shot as flu season has yet to peak
Health officials are urging people to get their flu shot with a surging flu season that hasn't yet peaked.
-
Hate mail may persuade new trustees to vote against mask mandate, trustee fears
Ottawa public school principals estimate fewer than 10 per cent of students are wearing masks in some schools, as trustees prepare to debate whether masks should be mandatory in schools.
-
World Cup excitement comes to Ottawa ahead of Canada's first match
World Cup fever has hit the capital as fans fill local pubs to watch their favourite team play football on the world stage.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
-
Defence cross-examines medical expert in trial of former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist Jeffrey Sloka
Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault. The alleged incidents happened at his private practice office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener between January 2010 and July 2017.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest underway in death of North Bay man after interaction with city police
An inquest is looking into the events surrounding the death of a North Bay man after an interaction with city police officers.
-
‘Unconscious spending’ makes it that much harder to balance the budget
As inflation worsens, Canadians are faced with the challenge of dealing with their ‘unconscious spending,’ a term that refers to money you spend out of habit.
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
Winnipeg
-
Leon Fontaine, leader of Springs Church, passes away
Springs Church leader Pastor Leon Fontaine has died.
-
Snow clearing policy questioned after recent snowfall
Some Winnipeggers are finding it difficult to get around more than a week after the first major snowfall of the season.
-
Missing fisherman found dead on Lake Manitoba
A missing fisherman was found dead on Lake Manitoba last week.
Vancouver
-
Most B.C. residents agree with abandoning 2030 Olympics bid, poll finds
The majority of British Columbians agree with the province's decision not to support a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, according to a new survey.
-
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP
A shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured at a mall in Prince Rupert, B.C., is being described by police as an "isolated incident."
-
Toddler found dead in Kelowna home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a toddler was found dead at a home in the city Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how B.C.'s new premier plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced new measures aimed at increasing the supply of new homes and lifting rental restrictions on strata units as the province grapples with an affordable housing crisis.
-
Psychologist offers tips to protect mental health as Greater Victoria wrestles with labour shortage
It’s no secret, there’s an ongoing labour shortage in the country and that is putting stress on local business owners and staff who are trying to keep their businesses afloat.
-
Victoria police locate high-risk missing man, 83
An 83-year-old man who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, according to Victoria police.