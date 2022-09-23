Edmontonians rally for regime change in Iran

Dozens gathered at the Alberta Legislature Friday evening as part of global protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

She was arrested last week for improperly wearing her hijab. Amini later died in custody.

Police in Iran claim she had a heart attack, but her family and others insist she was in good health and believe she was beaten by officers.

"Living in Iran is like under Islamic republic regime, I want to emphasize that, it's just living in prison for all your life," said Edmonton protest organizer Mehri Baloochi.

"Girls cannot go to sports complexes, they cannot leave the country without their husbands permission, go to work without their husbands permission, and a lot of these horrible things."

Iran's state media has reported that 26 people have been killed as fierce protests continue across the country.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg