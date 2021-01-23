EDMONTON -- Belarusians in Edmonton joined in on Saturday as protests swept across Europe in support of political prisoners held in Belarus.

They also showed support for Russian opposition leader and politician Alexei Navalny, who was arrested last weekend after returning to Russia from Germany.

His arrest sparked anti-Kremlin protests across Russia.

In Edmonton, demonstrators formed a chain of solidarity in Old Strathcona.

"There are about 200 political prisoners at this time in Belarus, and they have been detained without any valid reasons," said Anastacia Morozoea of Edmonton’s Belarusian community.

“It is unbelievable that in the 21st century in the middle of Europe, that it is happening. It is just unbelievable.”

Morozoea says many of the prisoners are held in inhumane conditions without proper access to medical care.

There are 20,000 Canadians with Belarusian ancestry.