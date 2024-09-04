Edmontonians rally in support of Ukraine after Russian air strikes kill dozens
Edmontonians rallied at the legislature Tuesday evening in support of Ukraine after the country was hit by Russian air strikes.
At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in central Ukraine in the latest missile strikes this week.
"Women, men, children found dead," Inna Ivchenko, president of the Edmonton Ukrainian National Youth Federation, said. "Every day, we, as Ukrainians, read four people dead, five people dead, 11 people found under rubble.
"We need to remember it's not just a number. Every number is a family member, husband, father, mother, sister, loved ones, children, daughter, son … There is a life behind the number."
The group is thankful for the support of Edmontonians at the rally and over the years since the war began.
"I'm really thankful to Canada for what they provided to Ukrainians … I'm really feeling the support," Ivchenko said. "You don't need to be Ukrainian to support Ukraine; you just need to be human."
Ivchenko said her group would continue to organize rallies to make sure people don't forget about the war.
"It's just getting worse, more aggression, more missiles, more bombing … by Russia," Ivchenko added.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
