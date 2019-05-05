Edmontonians gathered at the HMCS Nonsuch naval reserve division Sunday to mark one of the darkest and most pivotal chapters in Canada's involvement in the Second World War.

More than 4,600 Canadians lost their lives at sea during the Battle of the Atlantic from September 1939 to May 1945.

“The Battle of the Atlantic was a very dangerous time, we lost many ships to enemy action and the storms of the North Atlantic,” said Lt.-Cmdr. Tim Cusack of HMCS Nonsuch.

An annual commemorative ceremony is held on the first Sunday of May.

One naval veteran of the Second World War who attended, Jim Robinson, was involved in the Battle of the Atlantic for three years on two separate ships.

Robinson served from when he was 17 years old up until he was 21, and says he will never forget what he saw during his time with the navy.

“Some very good and some very bad memories. We tend to dwell more on the fun we had ashore rather than what was going on when we were at sea. You never forget that: It’s with you and it’s a part of you,” said Robinson.

Robinson added it was wonderful to see Canadians across the country pausing to remember and honour those who served.

“It’s reminding the young people of the sacrifices my dad made in the First World War, myself and my brother in the second, and so on. It’s nice for the kids to remember, a lot of people went to war and some didn't come home and that was the sad part of it.”

From 1939 to 1945, more than 36,000 Allied sailors, soldiers and airmen, and another 36,000 merchant seamen, lost their lives.